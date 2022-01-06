ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 3,769 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Plexus worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Plexus by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,696 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Plexus by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $50,049.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.96.

Shares of PLXS opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.39. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.46 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.05). Plexus had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

