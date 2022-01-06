ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 500 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,854,000. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 77,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,497,000 after acquiring an additional 28,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 575.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,393 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NBIX opened at $83.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.31 and a 1-year high of $120.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.02 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.31.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $135,860.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

