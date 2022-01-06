ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 8,000 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,182 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,464 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,740,919,000 after acquiring an additional 225,447 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Baidu by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,495,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,089,000 after buying an additional 60,406 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Baidu by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after buying an additional 1,806,159 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Baidu by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Baidu by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $143.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.02. Baidu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.14 and a 52 week high of $354.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $151.98 and a 200-day moving average of $162.07.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Baidu in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Baidu from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.12.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

