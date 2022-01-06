ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 6,144 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 17.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.3% during the third quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 83,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,866,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Malibu Boats by 23.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $4,703,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $66.73 on Thursday. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.15 and its 200 day moving average is $72.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Malibu Boats from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.67.

In other Malibu Boats news, CEO Jackie D. Jr. Springer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,108,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

