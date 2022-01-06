DeXe Market Cap Reaches $36.18 Million (DEXE)

DeXe (CURRENCY:DEXE) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 6th. DeXe has a market cap of $36.18 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of DeXe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeXe coin can currently be purchased for $10.31 or 0.00023856 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, DeXe has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DeXe Profile

DeXe (CRYPTO:DEXE) is a coin. DeXe’s total supply is 96,504,599 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,214 coins. DeXe’s official Twitter account is @DexeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeXe’s official website is dexe.network . The official message board for DeXe is medium.com/@dexe.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DeXe is designed to enable the open and permissionless system. Following protocol rules and contributing resources facilitates consensus between participants. The token has two vital functions: Automatic buyback and distribution among insurance vault, farming rewards among token holders and burning of tokens for a % of traders’ rewards.Participation in DeXe DAO. It is not required to be a DEXE token holder to participate in DeXe.network and benefit from several of its social trading functions. Moreover, DeXe is uploading DEXE smart contract into the open-source community which is free speech and is the fundamental tenants of its Memorandum. However, in order to be able to fully participate in the community, receive the voting right, contribute through proposals and benefit from the incentives inside the network, basically, to become the member of DAO, users are required to acquire DEXE.”

DeXe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeXe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeXe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeXe using one of the exchanges listed above.

