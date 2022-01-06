PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Trading 8.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. PEAKDEFI has a market capitalization of $120.43 million and approximately $438,385.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PEAKDEFI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEAKDEFI has traded down 8.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00058649 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00006784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Coin Profile

PEAKDEFI (CRYPTO:PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 1,493,029,007 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,193,933 coins. The official message board for PEAKDEFI is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

Buying and Selling PEAKDEFI

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEAKDEFI using one of the exchanges listed above.

