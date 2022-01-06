Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock valued at $22,038,216 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK stock opened at $143.43 on Thursday. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

