Micromines Price Down 11.9% Over Last 7 Days (MICRO)

Micromines (CURRENCY:MICRO) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Micromines has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Micromines coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Micromines has a total market cap of $64,754.28 and approximately $1.00 worth of Micromines was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002314 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00062123 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.00 or 0.00071705 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,412.23 or 0.07893183 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00076621 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,149.95 or 0.99814640 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Micromines Coin Profile

Micromines’ total supply is 18,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,999,887,606 coins. Micromines’ official website is micromines.co . Micromines’ official message board is medium.com/@micromines . Micromines’ official Twitter account is @Microminestoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Micromines

