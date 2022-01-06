GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Short Interest Update

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 51.0% from the November 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 797,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get GCP Applied Technologies alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCP remained flat at $$31.90 on Thursday. 542,344 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,336. GCP Applied Technologies has a one year low of $20.76 and a one year high of $32.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.60 and a beta of 0.93.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.80 million. GCP Applied Technologies had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

GCP Applied Technologies Company Profile

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

Read More: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.