Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $157.96

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SIE) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as €157.96 ($179.50) and last traded at €154.16 ($175.18), with a volume of 1326484 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €157.96 ($179.50).

The stock has a market cap of $123.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.84, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €148.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.03.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:SIE)

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. Its Digital Industries segment offers automation systems and software for factories, numerical control systems, motors, drives and inverters, and integrated automation systems for machine tools and production machines; process control systems, machine-to-machine communication products, sensors and radio frequency identification systems; production and product lifecycle management software; mechatronic systems simulation and testing software; and cloud-based industrial Internet of Things operating system.

