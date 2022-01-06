Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $125.91 Million

Analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) will report $125.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bottomline Technologies (de)’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.93 million to $127.00 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) posted sales of $116.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bottomline Technologies (de) will report full-year sales of $521.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $520.60 million to $522.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $584.05 million, with estimates ranging from $579.30 million to $587.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bottomline Technologies (de).

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.96 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 4.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

EPAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bottomline Technologies (de) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

In other news, insider Norman J. Deluca sold 5,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.22, for a total transaction of $224,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,333,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,918,000 after acquiring an additional 490,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,668,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,605,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 53.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,291,000 after purchasing an additional 383,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 261.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,048,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,203,000 after purchasing an additional 758,915 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY opened at $56.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.80 and a beta of 1.41. Bottomline Technologies has a 12-month low of $36.05 and a 12-month high of $56.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

