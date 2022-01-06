Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.50 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) will announce $10.50 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Oracle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.55 billion and the lowest is $10.46 billion. Oracle reported sales of $10.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oracle will report full year sales of $42.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $42.20 billion to $42.38 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $44.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $43.53 billion to $44.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oracle.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a return on equity of 1,087.71% and a net margin of 24.79%. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $95.00 target price on Oracle in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Oracle from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Cowen increased their target price on Oracle from $96.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.38.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $86.46 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.26 and its 200 day moving average is $90.18. Oracle has a fifty-two week low of $59.74 and a fifty-two week high of $106.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 37.10%.

In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead purchased 2,277 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.02 per share, for a total transaction of $218,637.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total value of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $331,932,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 375.9% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,436,858 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $345,365,000 after buying an additional 3,504,629 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the second quarter valued at approximately $271,849,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Oracle by 564.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,862,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $336,513,000 after buying an additional 3,281,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 17,204.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,745,320 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,422,000 after buying an additional 1,735,234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

