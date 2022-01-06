Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $2.59 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 3.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $2,585,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in McKesson in the second quarter valued at $225,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 8.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,575,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 19.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MCK opened at $247.31 on Thursday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.34 and a one year high of $251.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.36 and a 200-day moving average of $209.36. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.49. McKesson had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 5,793.16%. The business had revenue of $66.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 22.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is -6.25%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of McKesson from $279.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.83.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $236,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,633 shares of company stock valued at $15,322,645 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical; International; Medical-Surgical Solutions; and Prescription Technology Solutions (“RxTS“).

