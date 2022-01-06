Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,154 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 41.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 116,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total value of $3,733,759.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,989 shares of company stock worth $12,258,879. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $38.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.84. The firm has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.07 and a 52 week high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on HP from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of HP from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

