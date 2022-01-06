First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $2,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Rhino Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Republic Bank by 3.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRC opened at $197.97 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $211.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $143.60 and a 12-month high of $222.86. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.07. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 27th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.83.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

