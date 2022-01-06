Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 222.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yum! Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 78.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $135.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $129.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.18 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.50% and a negative return on equity of 17.76%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.54%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $843,009.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total transaction of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,934 shares of company stock worth $1,390,135 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.42.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.