Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,681 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 257 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROST. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

ROST opened at $109.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.16. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.62 and a 1-year high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.31. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 25.39%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ROST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Cowen lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Ross Stores from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

