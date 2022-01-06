Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.39 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 58.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total transaction of $83,961.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total transaction of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock worth $3,854,287. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MAR shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.42.

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $164.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a PE ratio of 115.75 and a beta of 1.76. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $171.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.20.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

