Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 126.2% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $81.50 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.66.

MCHP stock opened at $84.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $64.53 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.232 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.22%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $156,976.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total transaction of $313,870.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 235,490 shares of company stock valued at $20,028,438 in the last ninety days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

