Marcum Wealth LLC Invests $208,000 in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in UDR during the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UDR by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UDR by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after acquiring an additional 9,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in UDR by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $940,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UDR stock opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 296.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.75. UDR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.75 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.67.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.11 million. UDR had a return on equity of 1.56% and a net margin of 4.75%. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 725.04%.

UDR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of UDR from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist increased their price target on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.37.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

