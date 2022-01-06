Duality Advisers LP Takes $1.59 Million Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 522,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after acquiring an additional 130,876 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,916,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 365 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,702,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFF stock opened at $144.92 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $146.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.99. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.54 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.03.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 256.91%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.84.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

