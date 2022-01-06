Keybank National Association OH Raises Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,696 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total transaction of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $192.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.78. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $115.14 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The firm has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a PE ratio of 34.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $3.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 44.77%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

