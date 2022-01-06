Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives $32.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Sutro Biopharma alerts:

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $14.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Sutro Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.22. The company has a market cap of $674.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.96 and a beta of 0.81.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 213.36% and a negative return on equity of 37.80%. As a group, analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 99.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Sutro Biopharma by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma Company Profile

Sutro Biopharma Inc engages in the drug discovery, development and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the next generation cancer and autoimmune therapeutics. The company was founded by James R. Swartz and Sutanto Widjaja on April 21, 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Sutro Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sutro Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.