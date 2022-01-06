Duality Advisers LP Has $2.03 Million Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,546 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,103,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 201.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,993,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 46.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,138,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,416 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 130.6% in the second quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,455,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,280,000 after acquiring an additional 824,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the second quarter worth $22,060,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SONO opened at $28.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.89. Sonos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.72 and a twelve month high of $44.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.87.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $359.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.23 million. Sonos had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 41.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SONO shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sonos in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sonos from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

In other news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $2,070,622.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

