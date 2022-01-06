David A. Duffield Sells 300,988 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total transaction of $75,009,219.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

WDAY stock traded up $2.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $250.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,943,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,458,377. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The stock has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2,821.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.50.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. raised shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 43.8% during the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 315.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.