Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,747 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $51,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABNB. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,499,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 366.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,341,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Airbnb by 59.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ABNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.82.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 10,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total value of $1,662,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 25,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.53, for a total transaction of $4,188,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,175,824 shares of company stock valued at $215,894,601 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $162.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $178.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.56.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Cyclical Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.