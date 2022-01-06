The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Holdings Decreased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 11.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4,140.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,990 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $706,524.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 96,870 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $10,655,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 296,780 shares of company stock worth $31,831,928. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $79.64 on Thursday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.71 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.14. The stock has a market cap of $38.28 billion, a PE ratio of 139.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 2.29.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

TTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.90.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

