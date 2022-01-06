Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,228 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 33,285 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,308 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Progress Software news, EVP Gary Quinn sold 15,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total transaction of $791,992.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $53.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.15.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PRGS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

