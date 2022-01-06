Meeder Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,789 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Exelon by 17.7% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,480,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933,198 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth $128,004,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth $86,010,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,811,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 5,525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho cut Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Exelon from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exelon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.71.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.18. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $58.01. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.50.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $8.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

In other news, CEO Christopher M. Crane sold 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $15,244,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Nigro sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.49, for a total transaction of $695,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 314,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,810,260. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.