Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,639,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,648,000 after buying an additional 279,491 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AES by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AES by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,184,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,953,000 after buying an additional 264,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in AES by 5.3% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 142,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Get AES alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AES in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.08.

AES stock opened at $23.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The AES Co. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $29.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.

AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. AES had a return on equity of 29.19% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.158 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from AES’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.