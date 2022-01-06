HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.43

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.43 and last traded at $32.11, with a volume of 25317 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTBI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.74.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.18. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $38.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from HomeTrust Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total transaction of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 10,000 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $300,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,340 shares of company stock worth $2,091,054 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $288,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $443,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,523,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 89,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

