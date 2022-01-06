Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $37.39

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $37.39 and last traded at $37.90, with a volume of 36996 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.17.

ZLNDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zalando from €110.00 ($125.00) to €101.00 ($114.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zalando currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.28. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Zalando SE will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

