Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,400 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the November 30th total of 44,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 659,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NGLOY stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. The stock had a trading volume of 152,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,626. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Anglo American has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $24.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NGLOY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Anglo American from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Anglo American from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Anglo American from 4,100.00 to 3,700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised shares of Anglo American from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anglo American has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,862.50.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.