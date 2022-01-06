Short Interest in Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) Grows By 33.3%

Network International Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:NWITY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the November 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts recently commented on NWITY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Network International in a report on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Network International in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NWITY stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.77. 16,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,918. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.67. Network International has a 12-month low of $3.39 and a 12-month high of $6.56.

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers merchant solutions comprise direct acquiring services that enable merchants to accept digital payments; acquirer processing services for bank customers on behalf of their merchants; payment acceptance solutions; merchant loyalty programs and management; and value-added services, including customer data analytics, dynamic currency conversion, and payment plans.

