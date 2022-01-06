Graft (GRFT) Reaches Market Cap of $75,051.64

Graft (CURRENCY:GRFT) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Graft coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Graft has a market cap of $75,051.64 and $33,881.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graft has traded down 72.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.95 or 0.00472596 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000145 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000257 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Graft Profile

GRFT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. The official message board for Graft is medium.com/@graftnetwork . Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork . The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Graft is www.graft.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

Buying and Selling Graft

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Graft using one of the exchanges listed above.

