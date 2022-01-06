Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Shares Down 5.9%

Luckin Coffee Inc. (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)’s stock price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.09 and last traded at $9.21. Approximately 2,875,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 2,172,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LKNCY)

Luckin Coffee, Inc manufactures coffee and operates coffee retail stores. The firm’s new retail model is built upon mobile apps and store network. The Mobile Apps: Mobile apps cover the entire customer purchase process. The Store Network: Its pick-up stores have limited seating and are typically located in areas with high demand for coffee, such as office buildings, commercial areas and university campuses.

