MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) Price Down 8.6% This Week

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 6th. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded down 8.6% against the dollar. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and approximately $297.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,154.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,422.23 or 0.07930160 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.78 or 0.00316951 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $400.90 or 0.00928981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00011946 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.64 or 0.00073309 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.95 or 0.00472596 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008728 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.28 or 0.00257856 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive . The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MintMe.com Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

