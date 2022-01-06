Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases Shares of 2,980 Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 46,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,271 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 208.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 286.2% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 22,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.85, for a total value of $8,485,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total transaction of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock valued at $14,165,222 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $89.72 on Thursday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.59 and a 12-month high of $91.11. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.75.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

