Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) will report $1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.24. Tenet Healthcare also reported earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.62 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 58.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In related news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total value of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 5,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $451,510.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth $5,694,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,576,000 after acquiring an additional 168,600 shares during the period. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $8,260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares during the period. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE THC traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $77.66. 818,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,685. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 2.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.43. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $43.59 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

