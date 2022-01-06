good natured Products (CVE:GDNP) Shares Up 5.5%

good natured Products Inc. (CVE:GDNP)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.77 and last traded at C$0.77. 202,951 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 783,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.73.

Several brokerages have commented on GDNP. Pi Financial set a C$2.15 price target on good natured Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. National Bankshares set a C$1.25 target price on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$1.50 price target on good natured Products and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$163.12 million and a P/E ratio of -12.83.

good natured Products Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes bioplastics for use in packaging and durable product applications in Canada and the United States. It offers packaging products for baked goods, deli and prepared meals, and fruits and veggies; home and business products, including totes and crates, stacking posts for legal desk trays, vertical file holders, self-stacker desk trays, pencil holders, paper clip dispensers, and recyclers and waste collectors; pallet stretch wraps and resins; compostable take out containers, such as hot cups and lids, plates, carry out boxes, cutlery, and soup bowls and lids; and plastic sheet and film products, including extruded roll stock sheets for thermoformed packaging.

