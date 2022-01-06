Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Oculus VisionTech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) shot up 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.05. 412,036 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 375,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.58.

Oculus VisionTech (OTCMKTS:OVTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Oculus VisionTech, Inc operates as a development stage technology company. It engages in the design and market of digital marking technology to business customers. The firm’s products include digital watermarking document protection technology. It offers legal DPS, cyber DPS, photo DPS, hybrid DPS, MS cyber DPS and P2 biometrics.

