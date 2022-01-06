Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez Sells 9,738 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) SVP Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 9,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total transaction of $34,959.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Thomas Perez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Precigen alerts:

On Monday, January 3rd, Jeffrey Thomas Perez sold 5,022 shares of Precigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total transaction of $18,430.74.

Shares of PGEN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,263,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,311. The company has a quick ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Precigen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.09 and a 200 day moving average of $5.10. The company has a market cap of $659.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.27.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Precigen had a negative net margin of 109.91% and a negative return on equity of 68.90%. The firm had revenue of $21.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.47 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Third Security LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Third Security LLC now owns 82,326,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $536,771,000 after buying an additional 566,388 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Precigen by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 9,257,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,362,000 after buying an additional 156,393 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,160,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,726,000 after purchasing an additional 421,678 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Precigen by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,825,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,901,000 after purchasing an additional 334,776 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Precigen by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,222,855 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 338,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Precigen Company Profile

Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. The firm focuses on programming biological systems to alleviate disease, remediate environmental challenges, and provide sustainable food and industrial chemicals. It operates through the following segments: PGEN Therapeutics, ActoBio, Trans Ova and Human Biotherapeutics.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.