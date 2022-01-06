Pelayo Frederic Garcia Sells 645 Shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $69,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

On Thursday, December 2nd, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 6,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $544,140.00.

NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $2.57 on Thursday, hitting $101.04. 81,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,325. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.29 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $262.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.20 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.28%. Inter Parfums’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPAR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 121.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Inter Parfums in the 2nd quarter valued at about $324,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 15,110 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 55.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.