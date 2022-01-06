Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) by 117.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,947 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McAfee were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McAfee by 76.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,159,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,577,000 after buying an additional 2,233,809 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in McAfee by 0.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,930,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,124,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,603,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,937,000 after purchasing an additional 53,207 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 64,071.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,339,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,539,000 after purchasing an additional 2,335,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of McAfee by 36.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,253,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,146,000 after purchasing an additional 597,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Intel Americas, Inc. sold 814,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total transaction of $17,679,451.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 545,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $11,840,981.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on McAfee from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on McAfee in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho lowered McAfee from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

McAfee stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of -0.15. McAfee Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $32.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.12 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McAfee Corp. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

