VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $21.64

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.64 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 21541 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.27.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.07.

Get VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $901,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,059,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $650,000.

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.