Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,774 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 96 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $336.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $218.06 and a one year high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SHW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $376.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

