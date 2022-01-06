Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $66.06

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $66.06 and last traded at $66.07, with a volume of 5300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.429 dividend. This represents a $5.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGIT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

