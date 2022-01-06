Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.79

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.79 and last traded at $16.77, with a volume of 104044 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.14.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $14.79.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Antonio F. Neri sold 88,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $1,344,955.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,609 shares of company stock valued at $2,331,203. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

