Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Hits New 52-Week High at $147.97

Shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $147.97 and last traded at $147.75, with a volume of 63351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.95.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $667,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 17.9% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 226,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 34,395 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the third quarter valued at $353,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 3,746.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 15,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the second quarter valued at $3,210,000.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

