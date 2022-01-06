BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Now Covered by Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.11% from the company’s current price.

BTRS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BTRS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.80.

Shares of BTRS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.95. 785,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 639,456. BTRS has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.64 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.13.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $32.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that BTRS will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Flint A. Lane purchased 65,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Juli Spottiswood purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.82 per share, for a total transaction of $68,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 111,000 shares of company stock worth $770,478.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BTRS by 569.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

